WATCH: Whey Jennings’ “Sleeves”

Nashville recording artist and neo-traditional country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is candidly calling attention to the current drug epidemic happening in America with a powerful and emotional ballad “Sleeves,” everywhere digitally August 16. “Sleeves” is the fifth single from Jennings’ first full length album, Jekyll & Hyde, due out on August 23 by Dirt Rock Empire.

Tomorrow at 1pm ET, Jennings will reveal the song’s powerful and poignant music video on his YouTube channel which painfully portrays the inevitable pitfalls of drug addiction. He co-wrote “Sleeves” with fellow songwriter and recovery advocate Wes Shipp who also cameos as the addict in the video. On September 12 Jennings will release an uncensored version of the video – which he couldn’t share on YouTube – via his website at WheyJennings.com.

Commemorating the start of National Recovery Month in September, Jennings launched a 21 day “Break The Cycle” social media awareness campaign across his FaceBook, Instagram and TikTok channels, where he personally addresses some of the common themes and topics faced by addicts trying to find their way to recovery.

“Sadly, drug addiction has been a huge part of my life,” Jennings said. “This song and music video is one step towards making a difference in the lives of not only addicts, but also the ones who hold them near and dear to their hearts. I apologize if this video has been hard to watch, but in order to address the problem, you have to face it head-on.”

Whey was also selected to participate in the sixth annual Mobilize Recovery Across America 2024, a fifteen city nationwide bus tour launching on September 20 in Los Angeles.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!