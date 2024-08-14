Lauren Watkins & Josh Ross Shine On BMI Rooftop

BMI hosted its signature Rooftop On The Row series, presented by George Dickel, last night (8/13) featuring Big Loud Records/Songs & Daughters artist Lauren Watkins and UMG Nashville/Universal Music Canada artist Josh Ross. More than 600 music industry professionals made their way to the top of BMI Nashville to experience Country music’s prominent artists to watch. The final installment of this year’s BMI Rooftop On The Row series will be held on Sept. 17th and serves as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST, featuring Wyatt Flores, Kade Hoffman and Emily Nenni.

Watkins kicked off the evening with “One Trick Pony” immediately followed by “Gatlinburg.” She showcased multiple songs from her just-released debut album, The Heartbroken Record, including “Shirley Temple,” “Mama, I Made It,” “Anybody But You” and “Stuck In My Ways.” Ross started his set with “On A Different Night” followed by “Red Flags.” He gave a special rendition of the title-track from his Complicated EP and his latest single climbing the charts, “Single Again.”

In between sets, BMI’s Mason Hunter along with Delta Air Lines’ Maddie Marrott and Charlie Schewe gave away two first-class round-trip tickets to one lucky attendee. Guests were also treated to free food and beverages provided by the night’s sponsors Delta Air Lines, Gallagher Insurance, ONErpm, Red Bull Jukebox, Texas Roadhouse, Topo Chico, White Claw and YETI. Over the years, the industry event has hosted artists such as Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, The War And Treaty, HARDY, K. Michelle, Riley Green, Maddie & Tae, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dylan Marlowe.

