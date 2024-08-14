Redferrin Announces First Major Headlining Tour

Warner Music Nashville’s rising star Redferrin is set for his first major headlining tour, The Old No. 7 Tour, with local ticket pre-sales beginning tomorrow 8/14 and general on-sales Friday 8/16 at 10am locally.

True to his Tennessee roots, Blake Redferrin is hitting the road in support of his co-written/co-produced, Tennessee “sippin’” whiskey inspired, debut EP Old No. 7, which has now topped 120 MILLION on demand streams. The 35+-city tour will include a stop at Nashville Superspeedway on Sun, Sep 15th.

“It’s tough to put into words how excited I am about The Old No. 7 Tour,” says Redferrin. “It’s been very rewarding to see people connecting to the songs. I’m sure thankful for everyone that’s come to a show so far this year and I hope to see y’all this fall on my first headlining run. We ‘bout to have us a time!”

The 2024 Amazon ‘Breakthrough Artist To Watch’ and has surpassed a whopping 200 MILLION global career streams to date with viral-breakout hits as “Jack and Diet Coke,” the singer-songwriter’s most streamed song of his career thus far, and the current smash “Just Like Johnny,” which continues to average 2.7 million streams a week.

