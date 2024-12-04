WATCH: Ty Myers’ “Ends of the Earth”

Rising singer/songwriter/guitarist Ty Myers just announced the upcoming release of his debut album, The Select. Due out January 24, 2025 via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia, The Select spotlights the extraordinary musicianship and soulful vocal work that’s made the 17-year-old artist one of the most dynamic new talents on the scene.

Featuring tracks like the recently released “Ends of the Earth,” The Select will be available in two separate formats: a 16-song Digital Edition (out 1/24/25) and a limited signed 10-song CD & Vinyl Edition (out 3/28/25).

Produced by Brandon Hood (with additional production by Tommy Detamore on the Digital Edition), The Select also features standouts like the previously released “Drinkin’ Alone” (a heavyhearted slow-burner that’s now surpassed 52 MILLION streams) and “Worry is a Sickness”, as well as his sweetly uplifting debut single “Tie That Binds.” With its title nodding to Le Select — a Parisian brasserie once frequented by Ernest Hemingway, one of his favorite writers — the album draws much of its emotional power from Myers’ well crafted and soul-baring lyrics.

With his main influences including Soul legends like Otis Redding, Country icons such as George Strait, and preeminent Blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, Myers first discovered his musical side as a little kid and took up guitar at just eight years old. Raised on a cattle ranch near Austin, he soon began writing songs of his own and cultivated a one-of-a-kind style that merged his eclectic inspirations, eventually giving up sports and opting for homeschooling in order to fully devote himself to music. After making his introduction with “Tie That Binds” in early 2023, he set off on an upward trajectory that soon found him packing houses in his home state and building a major fan base online. Now notching 9 MILLION streams per week, Myers recently completed his SOLD-OUT debut headline run, the rapturously received LET ‘EM TALK TOUR. While out on the road, he moved up the release of “Ends of the Earth” due to demand from his fans, and premiered the track’s music video last week. Watch above.

