Chris Young Signs With Black River Records

Chris Young is joining the artist roster at Black River Records. With nine studio albums, over nine billion global streams, 14 career No. 1 singles, 25 R.I.A.A. certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and GRAMMY nominations, as well as wins for “Performance of the Year” and “Collaborative Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards, the Grand Ole Opry member is among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

“I’m so excited to announce my new partnership with Black River Entertainment! RCA Nashville was an amazing home for me since 2006 when Joe Galante signed me to work with the Sony team, but it is time for my next chapter” shares Young. “I couldn’t be more excited about the new music that’s on the way or my new home. Black River is an amazing company, and they have truly impressed upon me how much they believe in me and my future. I can’t wait to continue to add to my legacy with them as a Black River Entertainment artist.”

“This is a historic day for Black River,” said Black River’s President and CEO Gordon S. Kerr. “With 14 No.1s under his belt, Chris has made an undeniable impression on Country music. His songwriting and vocal excellence make him a leader in the genre, and I can’t wait to see all we can accomplish together on this impressive journey.”

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!