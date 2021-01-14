WATCH: The String Cheese Incident Pays Tribute To Tony Rice

Today, The String Cheese Incident has released a cover version of the late Tony Rice’s “Old Train.” The track arrives just weeks following Rice’s Death. (Watch above)

The String Cheese Incident is known for their cross-genre approach to music, spanning everything from bluegrass, jazz and rock, to electronic and EDM. SCI was founded on bluegrass roots, where Rice has been a major influence to the band’s overall approach to their music.

“Tony Rice’s guitar playing shaped a generation of musicians. His impeccable tone, taste and timing were unmatched and highly regarded by players and listeners alike. We are very fortunate to have so many great recordings of his life’s work. If you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing him perform, check out The Tony Rice Unit and David Grisman Quintet albums. I recommend you start with the album ‘Manzanita.’

﻿We’ll never forget you Tony!” – Bill Nershi