Naomi Judd To Star In V.C. Andrews Lifetime Movie

Lifetime, the exclusive home of movies inspired by books from best-selling author V.C. Andrews, premieres the next movie series event, centered on the Landry Family, this March, beginning March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Ruby starring Nasvillian Naomi Judd (The Killing Game). Ruby also stars Crystal Fox (Big Little Lies), Gil Bellows (Patriot), Deborah Cox (Influence), twins Raechelle Banno (Pandora), Karina Banno (The Letdown) and Lauralee Bell (The Young and the Restless).

The four-movie V.C. event airs consecutively over two weekends starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 and then again at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28.

The V.C Andrews’ Landry Family book series – Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel – is the second highest-selling series from the author and becomes Lifetime’s latest adaptation of the prolific writer’s work.

The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving spiritual healer grandmother (Judd) in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.

Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate (Duke), but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love. Watch the Ruby trailer above.