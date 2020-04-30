Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”
The Highwomens' self-titled album is out now via Elektra Records.

WATCH: The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”

Jerry Holthouse 27 seconds ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 0 Views

The official music video for The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” is debuted today. Watch above. Filmed throughout the making of their acclaimed, self-titled debut album, the video features appearances by the collaborative movement’s founding members—Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires—along with Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Yola, Tim and Phil Hanseroth and more. The song also serves as the centerpiece of Campbell Soup Company’s new commercial, “We All Want a House with a Crowded Table.”

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, The Highwomen debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The album’s release also resulted in a Group of the Year nomination at the 55th ACM Awards making The Highwomen the first all-female group to be nominated in the category since the Dixie Chicks in 2003.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Will Perform Opry’s 4,922nd Consecutive Saturday Night Broadcast

Opry members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will step in to the circle to perform …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!