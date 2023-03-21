WATCH: The Comancheros’ “If I Could Pick A Way To Go”

The Comancheros, described as “ZZ Top meets outlaw country” have released latest music video for their single “If I Could Pick A Way To Go.” (watch above) The Comancheros retro-style new music video has beautiful cinematography and a sentimental storyline behind it. The video starts with three old men walking into an old dusty bar. They look around, reminiscing on their past. Later in the video, we realize that those three gentlemen are Comancheros in the future. They look around, blowing the dust off of their old accessories and instruments. The music video shifts in time throughout the whole song, while the clips of “young” Comancheros become bitter-sweet memories for the old musicians. As they sing in the song, if they could they would prefer to die on the stage during a show. “If I Could Pick a Way To Go” is a song about the love for music and performing that they deeply feel, and the music video perfectly highlights that even in their old age many years later they would still be down to party and play together.

“At that point in my life when the song was written, I was thinking a lot about mortality. I’d lost a family member that I was very close to and all the covid buzz was still in the air. I asked myself how I would choose to die if I got the choice. Well, In a blaze of glory of course. On stage doing what I love most.” said guitarist Tanner Jones.

Touring and performing nonstop since 2015, The Comancheros have shared the stage with Randy Rogers, The Cadillac Three, Drake White, The Steel Woods, Alabama, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. With a distinct sound, the three-piece band’s catalog spans six years, two albums, and covers of some of their favorites.