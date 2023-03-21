Bonnaroo Featured Artist: My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket have announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. Their closest stop to Nashville will be at Bonnaroo in Manchester and they are our first Bonnaroo Featured Artist for 2023.

My Morning Jacket was formed in Louisville, Kentucky in 1998 by singer-songwriter Jim James. The band’s name stems from James, who once found a discarded coat with the emblazoned letters MMJ. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel, and keyboardist Bo Koster.

This isn’t the band’s first appearance at the Farm. In 2008 the they played a legendary set at Bonnaroo beginning at midnight, they played for four hours in the rain. Unfazed by a torrential downpour for much of its first half, the band’s set went on to feature thirty-five songs, including all but two tracks from Evil Urges and numerous covers, and featured a guest appearance from Kirk Hammett of Metallica. (watch above)

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

You won’t want to miss this show on June 17th at Bonnaroo.