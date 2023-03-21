Music Health Alliance Announces Lineup For “Coulda Shoulda Woulda”

Music Health Alliance (MHA) announces the lineup for its annual “Coulda Shoulda Woulda” event, presented by Amazon, to benefit the Nashville-based non-profit as it continues its life-saving advocacy and assistance for our nationwide music community. Iconic artists and songwriters The Love Junkies – Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose – are set to join forces in an impressive evening of stories and songs at 6:30 pm CT on Tuesday, April 25 at Nashville’s City Winery. Contact carla@musichealthalliance.com for event sponsorships and advance table sales are open now by contacting events@musichealthalliance.com.

Grammy-winning songwriter and Music Health Alliance board member Liz Rose, a founding member of The Love Junkies, created “Coulda Shoulda Woulda” as a compelling spin on the traditional writers round with the concept that guests will get to experience never-heard-before songs and ones that got away…the ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda” songs from some of today’s biggest hitmakers.

“Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda not only celebrates a decade of serving the healthcare needs of music, it also enables us to continue to provide critical healthcare programs and services to Heal The Music,” shared Music Health Alliance Founder and CEO, Tatum Allsep. “We’re honored to have the inspiring, boundary-pushing talents of Liz, Lori and Hillary, the brilliant trio that make up The Love Junkies, as well as Amazon as our title sponsor plus the support of our table sponsors. Together, we are committed to ensuring that no one in the music industry ever has to face the heartbreaking choice between buying food or medicine again.”

As Music Health Alliance enters its tenth year, providing free advocacy and support to over 20,000 members of our nationwide music community and saving the industry over $100 Million in healthcare costs, events like “Coulda Shoulda Woulda” grants and individual and corporate donations are critical to continue Music Health Alliance’s advocacy and free services. 86% of all dollars donated go directly to MHA’s programs and services – for every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music.

“Amazon values opportunities to support programs that have a lasting, positive impact in our community,” said Courtney Ross, Senior Manager, Community Engagement for Amazon. “We’re proud to sponsor this event that provides much needed assistance for our music community.”

For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. Working tirelessly the powerhouse team of 12 advocates assist music industry professionals with the entire spectrum of their healthcare needs, ranging from assistance with medical bills or physical and mental health guidance that includes finding doctors or prescription medicine, finding financial grants while recovering from a serious health issue, affordable health insurance, or answers to Medicare questions.

MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. MHA continues to advocate on behalf of songwriters, producers, audio engineers, musicians, recording artists, publishers and more across the country. Thanks to the direct efforts of MHA, over 20,000 members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.