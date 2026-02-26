WATCH: Sydney Rose Unveils “Over” Featuring Tom Odell

Gold-certified singer, Nashville based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sydney Rose has released the official music video for her haunting new single, “Over,” featuring acclaimed UK artist Tom Odell. (watch above)

Directed by Gus Black and produced by Emily Lorentz (AGP Films), the video places Rose in the middle of a house party, surrounded by friends yet emotionally isolated — a powerful visual companion to one of her most vulnerable songs to date. With understated cinematography and raw performances, the clip captures the quiet devastation at the heart of the track.

“Over” showcases Rose’s signature confessional songwriting. Her near-whispered vocal floats over sparse, creaking acoustic guitar before building with the urgency of a racing heartbeat. The hook — “Set myself up for disaster, wishing now that I was plastered…” — lands with striking intimacy, while the final refrain of “It’s over” lingers long after the song fades.

The release continues Rose’s meteoric rise following last year’s viral breakout “We Hug Now,” which helped propel her critically acclaimed I Know What I Want EP. The track generated more than 1.3 million TikTok creates and 10 billion cumulative views, while climbing major streaming and chart milestones worldwide and earning RIAA Gold certification.

Rose has since surpassed 5 million monthly Spotify listeners, cracked Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and cemented her place as one of alternative pop’s most compelling new voices.

