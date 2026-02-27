Gavin Adcock Announces “Country Never Dies” Project

Country music maverick Gavin Adcock is adding Executive Producer to his growing résumé with the announcement of his passion project, Country Never Dies, arriving Friday, March 13.

More than just another tribute album, Country Never Dies was born from Adcock’s deep reverence for the legends who shaped the genre. A self-proclaimed student of classic country, Adcock envisioned the collection as both a reminder of where country music began and a celebration of the artists whose voices still echo through today’s sound.

“I came up with the idea of this album one day when I was listening to some country music and realized that I’m never going to get to hear any new music from some of the artists, because they’re not with us anymore,” Adcock shares. “I grew up listening to a bunch of these artists, and some of them are the main reason I’m in Country music, and how I got my style.”

To bring the vision to life, Adcock enlisted nine rising artists he believes represent the future of the format. “I chose these young artists for this project because they’re some of my favorite up and coming artists in all of country music,” he explains. “Some of them have already made a good way in the business, and then some of them that maybe y’all have never heard of.”

The first release from the album is Adcock’s take on “Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line,” originally made famous by Waylon Jennings, setting the tone for a project steeped in tradition.

The 11-track collection pays homage to giants including George Jones, Glen Campbell, Johnny Paycheck, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Keith Whitley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Gattis, and Merle Haggard — while pairing each classic with a new-generation voice.

“There’s a bunch of people that these songs mean the world to them,” Adcock says. “They grew up listening to these songs, hearing their parents or grandparents play them. I think it is important in country music to remember the people who paved the way for us. This is Country Never Dies.”

With one foot planted firmly in the past and the other stepping boldly into the future, Country Never Dies feels less like nostalgia and more like a passing of the torch — proof that while artists may come and go, great country songs truly live forever.

Track Listing:

“Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line” – Gavin Adcock “Slow Hand” – Hudson Westbrook “He Stopped Loving Her Today” – Jake Worthington “Southern Nights” – Ashley Cooke “Slide Off Your Satin Sheets” – Braxton Keith “Wayfaring Stranger” – Lanie Gardner “You Win Again” – Vincent Mason “Kentucky Bluebird” – The Creekers “Simple Man” – Austin Snell “Big City Blues” – Shelby Stone “Mama Tried” – Gavin Adcock

