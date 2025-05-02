WATCH: Sister Sadie’s “Do What You Want”

Bluegrass powerhouse Sister Sadie is gearing up for the release of their new album, All Will Be Well, dropping June 27 via Mountain Home Music Company—and it might just be their most emotionally resonant work yet.

“We didn’t set out to make a ‘90s country-meets-bluegrass record,” says Deanie Richardson, the award-winning fiddler and founding member of the twice GRAMMY-nominated band. “But that’s exactly what happened—and I couldn’t love it more. Every song on this album is personal to all of us.”

From heartbreak to healing, All Will Be Well is a journey in both sound and story. The band—made up of top-tier instrumentalists and vocalists including Gena Britt (banjo, vocals), Jaelee Roberts, Dani Flowers, Maddie Dalton, and Mary Meyer—infuse each track with a mix of bluegrass precision and country soul. Britt puts it best: “These women are incredible, and I’m honored to be on this ride with them. From production to performance, these songs speak to all of us—and we can’t wait to share them with the world.”

The album is a follow-up to 2024’s No Fear, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. But if No Fear was about boldness, All Will Be Well is about finding peace and power through vulnerability. Songs like the title track and the devastating “Let the Circle Be Broken” tackle generational trauma and healing, while others lean into love (“If I Don’t Have You”), betrayal (“First Time Liar”), and playful independence (“Do What You Want”).

“From packing up the ‘Winnebago’ to the heartbreak of ‘This Is Me,’ and the full-on ‘90s country energy of ‘Make Me Stay or Make Me Go,’ this album really takes you on a ride,” says Richardson.

The record also showcases top-tier collaborators: Steve Earle lends vocals to “I Wish It Would Rain,” while pedal steel legend Russ Pahl and keyboardist Catherine Marx add texture and depth. Guitarist Seth Taylor (of Dailey & Vincent—and yes, Post Malone fame), and drummer Dave Racine help round out the rich, genre-blending sound.

Co-lead vocalist c, who co-wrote over half the album, calls it her most fulfilling experience in over 15 years in the industry. “Some songs we’ve loved forever, others we poured our souls into,” she says. “Each one connects deeply to who we are.”

With chart-topping success in bluegrass radio already under their belt, 2025 has seen Sister Sadie pushing into new territory. Their single “Do What You Want,” (watch above) a waltzy anthem of independence, is gaining traction on country radio, while “Let the Circle Be Broken” is striking a chord with audiences well beyond the genre’s borders. The band also dropped a cinematic concept video alongside today’s album announcement, underscoring the project’s crossover appeal.

“The resurgence of ‘90s country sounds has really inspired us,” Flowers adds. “We’ve blended that with the bluegrass roots that brought us here. These songs brought us back to life.”

As the release date approaches, the message behind All Will Be Well rings loud and clear. “This album is the perfect answer to No Fear,” Richardson reflects. “Fear is gone. Now, all will be well.

