25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

The Americana Music Association has officially unveiled the nominees for its 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards, one of the most prestigious celebrations in roots music, set to return to Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

Held during the annual AMERICANAFEST conference and festival, the Americana Honors & Awards serves as the signature event of the weeklong gathering, which returns for its 26th year Sept. 15–19 in Nashville. Each year, the ceremony brings together many of the genre’s most respected artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry leaders for an evening celebrating the best in Americana, folk, roots, blues, and alternative country music.

The Honors & Awards show has become one of Nashville’s most anticipated music events, consistently delivering once-in-a-lifetime performances inside the historic Mother Church of Country Music.

AMERICANAFEST has grown into one of the premier roots music festivals in the world, drawing artists and fans from across the globe for multiple days of live performances, industry panels, networking events, and showcases spread throughout venues across Nashville.

A full list of nominees for the Americana Music Association’s 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards is included below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers, Rick Rubin & Nick Sanborn

Billionaire, Kathleen Edwards; Produced by Jason Isbell & Gena Johnson

Planting by the Signs, S.G. Goodman; Produced by S.G. Goodman, Matthew Rowan & Drew Vandenberg

Cruel Joke, Ken Pomeroy; Produced by Colton Jean, Dakota McDaniel & Gary Paczosa

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price; Produced by Matt Ross-Spang

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Brandi Carlile

Charley Crockett

Margo Price

Molly Tuttle

Jesse Welles

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Flatland Cavalry

I’m With Her

Mumford & Sons

Turnpike Troubadours

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Boy Golden

Crowe Boys

Kashus Culpepper

Ken Pomeroy

Mon Rovîa

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Returning To Myself,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile

“Snapping Turtle,” S.G. Goodman; Written by S.G. Goodman

“Wild and Clear and Blue,” I’m With Her; Written by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins

“Heavy Foot,” Mon Rovîa; Written by Grant Averill, Eric Cromartie, Cooper Holzman & Andrew Lowe

“The World’s Gone Wrong,” Lucinda Williams (feat. Brittney Spencer); Written by Tom Overby,

Doug Pettibone & Lucinda Williams

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