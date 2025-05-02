 


Thru
Dec

AUCTION: Attention Vintage Guitar Lovers

Nashville-based musician and recording engineer Griffen Kranz is giving new life to rare and historic guitars from his personal collection through a special auction series hosted by StringTree.co, the fast-growing online marketplace for vintage and collectible instruments.

Known for his work behind the drums and in the studio, Kranz is now stepping into the world of vintage guitar dealing. His exclusive auction has more than 20 carefully selected guitars. Each piece carries unique historical and musical value, and will be auctioned on StringTree. The auction actually started April 8, but goes into May so there are many beautiful vintage guitars left.

Standout offerings include a Civil War–era C.F. Martin 2½-17 with Brazilian rosewood back and sides, and an ultra-rare 1920s Gibson TG-0—believed to be a one-of-a-kind, six-string custom order from the early days of Gibson’s jazz age.

“These guitars have value beyond the materials or the brand,” Kranz says. “The story is the value. That’s why I love having them around—it’s not just about how they look or sound. It’s about the history they carry.”

Kranz partnered with StringTree for its mission to spotlight the stories behind the instruments, rather than just the gear itself. “What StringTree is doing really builds the instruments up,” he adds. “I would hate to see a guitar with such a rich history just end up on a rack at a show where its story gets ignored.”

Founded in 2024 by musician and collector Peter Burghardt, StringTree.co is a new auction platform that offers curated listings of vintage, boutique, and high-end instruments. Designed with musicians in mind, the site emphasizes transparency, storytelling, and fair bidding—bringing together collectors, players, and music lovers in one trusted space.

Click HERE to see and bid on some amazing guitars.

