The Cab Coming to Brooklyn Bowl June 17th

Pop-rock favorites The Cab are officially bringing their long-awaited return to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Wednesday, June 17 as part of their highly anticipated Back From The Dead Tour.

Joined by special guests Paradise Fears and CARR, the Nashville stop marks one of the standout dates on the band’s first headlining tour in more than a decade — and for longtime fans, it promises to be a night packed with nostalgia, energy, and an exciting new era for the Las Vegas-born group.

The tour arrives just weeks after the release of The Cab’s brand-new studio album Chasing Crowns, their first full-length record in 15 years and the third album in the band’s catalog. Released independently on April 24, the ambitious 18-track collection showcases a band that has evolved creatively while still holding onto the massive hooks and emotional songwriting that first made them fan favorites.

Featuring recent singles “Locked and Loaded” and “Back From The Dead,” along with tracks from last fall’s Road To Reign: A Prelude EP, Chasing Crowns explores themes of growth, healing, and rediscovery. Inspired in part by the Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi — the art of repairing broken pottery with gold rather than hiding the cracks — the album embraces imperfections and personal evolution while reflecting on what truly matters beyond fame or success.

Musically, the project finds The Cab effortlessly blending pop, rock, alternative, and even R&B influences into a cohesive and emotionally resonant album. From the guitar-driven punch of “Locked and Loaded” to the infectious pop-rock anthem “Back From The Dead,” the band continues to showcase the songwriting chemistry that helped define their earlier success.

The album also highlights a more personal side of frontman Alex DeLeon, particularly on tracks like “Hellraiser,” written for his daughter and offering one of the record’s most heartfelt moments.

Comprised of DeLeon, Alex Marshall, Dave Briggs, Joey Thunder, and Chantry Johnson, The Cab officially returned in 2025 after more than 10 years away from the spotlight. Since then, the band has quickly reminded audiences why they became one of the most beloved acts of the late-2000s pop-rock scene.

Their comeback performances at festivals like When We Were Young Festival and appearances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre generated rave reviews, with critics praising the band’s high-energy performances, emotional honesty, and ability to balance nostalgia with fresh material.

Now, Nashville fans will finally get the chance to experience that excitement firsthand when The Cab rolls into Brooklyn Bowl for what’s shaping up to be one of the summer’s most anticipated pop-rock shows.

For fans who grew up blasting The Cab’s early hits — or anyone ready for a night of soaring hooks, emotional anthems, and energetic live music — this is one show worth circling on the calendar.

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