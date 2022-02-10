WATCH: Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait”

“Damn Strait” is Scotty McCreery’s fastest rising single of his career. The video was filmed in the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait himself played for years honing his craft before landing a record deal and becoming the King of Country Music. It was McCreery’s first visit to the legendary venue. The video, like the song, pays homage to Strait, showcasing photos and memories from the beginning of his decades-long career while McCreery and band perform on the famed stage. “Damn Strait” was directed by Austin, TX-based filmmaker Jeff Ray, who also directed McCreery’s videos for “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between.”

“‘Damn Strait’ is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait,” said McCreery. “I knew I wanted to film it at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song. When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall, where George performed regularly with his Ace in the Hole Band before becoming the legend that he is today, I knew that was the perfect location. You can feel the history and the music of country music’s past and present in every inch of that venue. I’ve wanted to visit Gruene Hall for a long time, and now that I have, I’m looking forward to eventually coming back there to do a show.”

“I love the different tidbits in there of songs of his,” McCreery shared with Billboard. “It’s a classic country breakup song, but [it’s also] paying homage to George Strait throughout the song. It’s so cleverly written. If you’re a country fan, a George Strait fan, this song is so cool.”