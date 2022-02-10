Beach Boys Sing All The Hits At The Ryman

The energetic crowd was a mixture of young and old at the Ryman last Sunday where the legendary Beach Boys performed almost all of their big hits. Beach balls appeared before the show and that kept the crowd entertained until the show started. Enthusiastic fans sang and danced along with every song. John Stamos from Full House joined the band and had Saget printed on his guitar in honor of his good friend Bob Saget. LOCASH also bade an appearance sing their song “Beach Boys.” (see set list below)

The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. The group had 36 songs reach the US Top 40 (the most by an American band), with four topping the Billboard Hot 100. The founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Set 1:

Do It Again

Surfin’ Safari

Catch a Wave

Hawaii

California Sun

(Joe Jones cover)

Little Honda

Surfin’ U.S.A.

Surfer Girl

Getcha Back

You’re So Good to Me

Dance, Dance, Dance

When I Grow Up (to Be a Man)

Darlin’

Be True to Your School

In My Room

Don’t Worry Baby

Little Deuce Coupe

409

Shut Down

I Get Around

Set 2:

California Dreamin’

(The Mamas & the Papas cover)

Sloop John B

([traditional] cover)

Wouldn’t It Be Nice

California Girls

The Warmth of the Sun

(with Ambha Love) (Ambha Love on lead vocals)

Forever

(with John Stamos) (John Stamos on lead vocals)

Disney Girls

God Only Knows

Pisces Brothers

(Mike Love song)

Here Comes the Sun

(The Beatles cover)

Do You Wanna Dance?

(Bobby Freeman cover)

Help Me, Rhonda

Kokomo

Barbara Ann

(The Regents cover)

Good Vibrations

Beach Boys

(LOCASH cover) (with LOCASH)

This Too Shall Pass

(Mike Love song)

Fun, Fun, Fun