Beach Boys Sing All The Hits At The Ryman

The energetic crowd was a mixture of young and old at the Ryman last Sunday where the legendary Beach Boys performed almost all of their big hits. Beach balls appeared before the show and that kept the crowd entertained until the show started. Enthusiastic fans sang and danced along with every song. John Stamos from Full House joined the band and had Saget printed on his guitar in honor of his good friend Bob Saget. LOCASH also bade an appearance sing their song “Beach Boys.” (see set list below)
The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. The group had 36 songs reach the US Top 40 (the most by an American band), with four topping the Billboard Hot 100. The founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.
Set 1:
Do It Again
Surfin’ Safari
Catch a Wave
Hawaii
California Sun
(Joe Jones cover)
Little Honda
Surfin’ U.S.A.
Surfer Girl
Getcha Back
You’re So Good to Me
Dance, Dance, Dance
When I Grow Up (to Be a Man)
Darlin’
Be True to Your School
In My Room
Don’t Worry Baby
Little Deuce Coupe
409
Shut Down
I Get Around
Set 2:
California Dreamin’
(The Mamas & the Papas cover)
Sloop John B
([traditional] cover)
Wouldn’t It Be Nice
California Girls
The Warmth of the Sun
(with Ambha Love) (Ambha Love on lead vocals)
Forever
(with John Stamos) (John Stamos on lead vocals)
Disney Girls
God Only Knows
Pisces Brothers
(Mike Love song)
Here Comes the Sun
(The Beatles cover)
Do You Wanna Dance?
(Bobby Freeman cover)
Help Me, Rhonda
Kokomo
Barbara Ann
(The Regents cover)
Good Vibrations
Beach Boys
(LOCASH cover) (with LOCASH)
This Too Shall Pass
(Mike Love song)
Fun, Fun, Fun