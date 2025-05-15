WATCH: Savanna Leigh’s “Cut To The Chase”

Today, Nashville-based indie singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released the video for her newest single, “Cut To The Chase.” With its self-aware lyrics and quirky visual storytelling, the video puts a spotlight on Savanna’s ability to balance heartfelt introspection with wit and charm. She also performed the song live earlier this week on Today in Nashville to celebrate the release.

“Nothing is more frustrating about dating than when connections feel forced and doomed from the start. I seem to struggle with repeating unhealthy patterns in dating — going for guys with the idea of an expiration date as a way to protect myself and my heart. In reality though, I need to turn the page on this chapter of my life and open the door for real and honest connection.

‘Cut To The Chase’ showcases my ability to be self-aware — an anthemic yearning for clarity and change in my romantic life. This song also shows a different side to my personality, the funny more witty side, which I think the audience will find refreshing.”

Savanna has spent the last year touring in support of her project “Reminders of You,” sharing stages with Jonah Marais, Ashley Kutcher, and Edwin Raphael. Those performances have deepened her connection with a growing fanbase, with live shows that feel more like conversations than concerts — intimate, honest, and emotionally electric.

Looking ahead to 2025, Savanna is preparing to release new music that explores what it means to live away from home, embrace change, and grow through chaos. These upcoming songs, she says, are about “reflective fun and hopeful chaos,” themes that perfectly reflect the duality in her work — vulnerability wrapped in strength, humor laced with heartbreak.

Alongside the new releases, she’s gearing up for a fresh run of shows, both across the U.S. and internationally, continuing to share her singular voice and connect with fans on an even deeper level.

