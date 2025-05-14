Concord Music Publishing Signs Songwriter Jon Nite

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of Grammy Award- nominated, Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award-winning songwriter Jon Nite. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes future works and selection of Nite’s catalog like “Dancing In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard, “Steal My Summer” by Russell Dickerson, Gabby Barrett hits like “Pick Me Up,” “Cowboy Back,” and “Growing Up Raising You.”

Originally hailing from Amarillo, Texas, Jon Nite has been a mainstay in the country music scene for over a decade. He has written at least 18 #1 hits and has earned three CMA Triple Play awards for cowriting three #1 songs in a single calendar year. In 2018, he received a Grammy and ACM nomination for Country Song of the Year for his work on Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End.”

“I’m so thankful for Matt Turner and the Concord team,” said Jon Nite. “I’ve been a longtime fan of their crew and the work they’ve done over the years. To have them believe in my songs and help chase this with me over the next season is incredible!”

Nite has also cowritten multi-genre smash hit “I Hope” (Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth), “Whatever She’s Got” (David Nail), Luke Bryan’s “Knocking Boots” “Strip it Down” and “What She Wants Tonight,” Dierks Bentley’s “Living” and “Tip it on Back,” “Noise” (Kenny Chesney) and many more. With Dan + Shay’s “Pray for You” in 2017, Nite scored a #1 on Billboard Hot Christian song.

Nite frequently collaborates with artists including Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dallas Smith, Darius Rucker, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and crosses genres with cuts on pop artists’ albums including Phillip Phillips, Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlisle.

“Jon Nite’s songs have been a mainstay on country radio for the last 10 plus years. His ability to write songs that evoke emotion is second to none! It’s truly an honor that he chose to entrust Concord with his catalog of hits and future works,” said Matt Turner, A&R Vice President at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish in the coming years together!”

In 2023, Nite was named SESAC Writer of the Year cowriting top songs, “Dancin’ in the Country” (recorded by Tyler Hubbard), “You Didn’t” (Brett Young), and “Pick Me Up” (Gabby Barrett).

