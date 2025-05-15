Tucker Wetmore Makes History

Tucker Wetmore’s star continues to move upward. His debut album What Not To has made history as the biggest country debut from a new artist in 2025. The album debuted at the No. 15 spot on Billboard’s all-genre 200 Albums chart as Wetmore cracks over 1 BILLION total global streams across his catalog. Wetmore prepares to take to the hallowed Ryman Auditorium stage for his sold-out Ryman debut on Wednesday, May 21 – yet another major milestone in his career.

Following the album’s release on April 25, Wetmore just dropped the official music video for his lead single climbing at Country radio and recently entered Billboard’s Hot 100, “3,2,1.” Directed by Shane Drake, the new visual brings the song about the one that got away to life as the summer days fade away but the memories of love linger.

The album release caps off a banner month for Wetmore, who recently earned an ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and brought the house down at Stagecoach on the Mane Stage for his debut performance at the coveted festival. He just wrapped his U.S. leg of the WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025 ahead of Thomas Rhett’s BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 this summer as direct support across 33 dates.

