WATCH: Rick Monroe & The Hitmen’s “Which Way Is Home”

TLG/Virgin recording artists Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have released their latest album, SIX GUN SOUL, and their latest single, “Which Way Is Home” — tracks that are finding homes on non-commercial to commercial country stations from coast to coast. Referred to and said to be possessing the same fervor as “an Americana AC/DC” the group holds steadfast to their compass of authenticity as they navigate format constraints with their signature poly-jam-orous “Blue Jean Rock” sound that is neither country nor rock, but somewhere in between.

The band has well over 811,000 streams as they head into CMA week in Nashville (June 6 – 9 GET TICKETS HERE), where they are slated to appear for autograph signings at CMAFest’s Fan Fair X at both the Roper Apparel and Nashville Universe booths, a rooftop performance at the Nashville Universe showcase to be held at Teddy’s Tavern, do an Instagram Takeover for the media outlet Country Note and host the television music video show “Country Fix.”

