Alan Jackson Announces Continuation Of Tour

“Some of the best times are had right at last call, and this is one last call that you don’t want to miss!” With those words, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is announcing the continuation of LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, a tour that played to standing room only crowds in sold-out arenas coast-to-coast in 2022. Jackson’s 2024 – 2025 tour will hit an initial list of 10 arenas across America…each marking the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas.

“Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love,” Jackson says. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will find the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night.

“I’ve been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call,” he says.

Jackson’s upcoming performances come as he continues to live with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic neuropathy condition that he first revealed in 2021. The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour serves as just that – one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs – music that’s been the soundtrack of their lives – in concert.

VIP experiences will be offered – top-tier packages include a pre-show party presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, the Nashville honky-tonk owned and operated by the entertainer in the heart of Music City. A dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation. GET TICKETS HERE!

