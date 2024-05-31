Twisters: The Album Has a Star Packed Tracklist

Atlantic Records has shared “Never Left Me” by Megan Moroney (listen above), marking the latest single from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album is now available in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

“Never Left Me” was preceded by “Hell or High Water” by Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” from 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, which is joined by the official video featuring a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek – Watch HERE. The track has already amassed over 50M global streams and it debuted in the Top 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Top 5 on Country 100 charts. In addition, it was the #1 most added at country radio this week with 152 adds, making it the 6th biggest add week in the history of country radio (1999-present).

Twisters: The Album will feature new tracks from an big lineup of artists including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Tyler Childers, and more. See below for full tracklisting.

TWISTERS: THE ALBUM

TRACKLIST

1. Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma

2. Miranda Lambert – Ain’t In Kansas Anymore

3. Conner Smith – Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

4. Thomas Rhett – Feelin’ Country

5. Warren Zeiders – The Cards I’ve Been Dealt

6. Megan Moroney – Never Left Me

7. Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma

8. Bailey Zimmerman – Hell Or High Water

9. Jelly Roll – Dead End Road

10. Kane Brown – Country Classic

11. Sam Barber – Tear Us Apart

12. Tyler Childers – Song While You’re Away

13. Tucker Wetmore – Already Had It

14. Leon Bridges – Chrome Cowgirl

15. Benson Boone – Death Wish Love

16. Shania Twain & BRELAND – Boots Don’t

17. Dylan Gossett – Stronger Than A Storm

18. Lanie Gardner – Chasing The Wind

19. Jelly Roll – Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)

20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – Before I Do

21. The Red Clay Strays – Caddo County

22. Tanner Usrey – Blackberry Wine

23. Tanner Adell – Too Easy

24. Mason Ramsey – Shake Shake (All Night Long)

25. Tyler Halverson – New Loop

26. Flatland Cavalry – Touchdown

27. Nolan Taylor – Driving You Home

28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – Wall of Death

29. Charley Crockett – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky

