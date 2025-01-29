WATCH: Phoneboy’s “I Look Alive”

After the breakout success of their 2023 album Moving Out, New Jersey’s Phoneboy is back with a reinvigorated sound and a new lineup. The band’s anthemic new single “I Look Alive,” features Jordan Torres on vocals and keys, adding a fresh dimension to their signature blend of power-pop energy and introspective lyrics. “I Look Alive” is a testament to Phoneboy’s growth and maturity, both musically and personally. The song captures the anxieties and uncertainties of young adulthood with a raw honesty and infectious energy, as singer/guitarists Wyn Barnum and Ricky Dana trade vocals with Jordan Torres over a backdrop of driving guitars and soaring melodies. You can catch Phoneboy here in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on March 6th.

“I Look Alive” showcases Phoneboy’s evolution, offering a raw and relatable glimpse into the highs and lows of young adulthood. With Wyn Barnum and Ricky Dana trading vocals with Torres, the track weaves driving guitars and soaring melodies into a bittersweet anthem that captures the uncertainty of finding one’s place in the world. It’s an exhilarating mix of vulnerability and vitality that’s sure to connect with anyone navigating life’s twists and turns.

With Torres joining the fold, Phoneboy is poised to reach new heights in 2024. Armed with a revitalized lineup and a collection of songs packed with emotional depth and infectious energy, the band is ready to make waves in the indie music scene once again. So put your phone on silent, turn up the volume, and dive into the moment with Phoneboy’s electric new single, “I Look Alive.”

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!