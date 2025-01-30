Hudson Westbrook Signs With River House Artists And Sony

Rising country star and Stephenville, Texas native Hudson Westbrook has joined forces with River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing Nashville, signing a global publishing agreement that marks another major milestone in his burgeoning career.

Hailing from Texas, Westbrook has taken the country music scene by storm, amassing over 140 million global streams in just eight months since releasing his original music. With standout hits like his viral debut “Take It Slow” and the Texas radio chart-topper “Two Way Drive,” Westbrook has quickly captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike, averaging an impressive 10 million streams weekly. In November, Westbrook dropped his self-titled EP, which features fan favorites such as “5 to 9,” “House Again,” and “Take Your Time.”

Reflecting on his new deal, Westbrook shared, “This team’s unwavering support has allowed me to collaborate with amazing people and create meaningful music early in my career. I’m thrilled to work with a team that truly feels like family.”

Westbrook’s momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was recently named SiriusXM The Highway’s latest “Highway Find,” a coveted recognition that highlights emerging country talent. Currently headlining his nearly sold-out Take Your Time Tour this spring, Westbrook is set to share the stage with country heavyweights Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, and Ian Munsick later this year.

Zebb Luster, EVP of River House Artists, says, “Hudson’s music resonates on a national level, and his songwriting is a huge reason why. From the start, we’ve prioritized building a strong team to support him, and partnering with Sony Music Publishing ensures we’ll continue to champion his incredible talent for years to come.”

Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville, echoes the sentiment: “Hudson’s authenticity and storytelling ability are going to carry him far in this industry. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the SMP family and honored to play a role in his journey.”

