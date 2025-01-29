The HercuLeons Release Powerful New Video

THE HERCULEONS, a new project by John Cowan and Andrea Zonn will release their debut album, Andrea Zonn & John Cowan Are The HercuLeons on March 21, 2025 on True Lonesome Records. The album was produced by Wendy Waldman and features guests Michael McDonald, Darrell Scott, John Hall and Reese Wynans. Today, the group just premiered a video for ‘Face Of Appalachia,” a cover of the John Sebastian / Lowell George tune. Cowan and Zoon’s powerhouse harmonies are set against drone footage and photos taken in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, reminding us of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene in fall 2024 and the area’s ongoing process to rebuilt. The HercuLeons are partnering with several groups in the Asheville, NC/East Tennessee area to raise awareness and funds, including replacing instruments for artists who lost theirs in the tragedy. Scroll down for more information on relief groups in the area.

The HercuLeons share: “When we recorded this song, we couldn’t have foreseen the fate that would befall our beloved Appalachian region with the destructive force of Hurricane Helene. The heart center of the music and musicians that have nurtured and nourished us has been dealt an unimaginable blow.

“Our dear friend and gifted photographer, Madison Thorn, traveled to the region in the aftermath of the hurricane and captured stunning images of the devastation. We asked her to help us make this video to raise awareness and funds as this region embarks on the long and difficult process of rebuilding their homes and their lives.”

The video also gives us a taste of what to expect from The HercuLeons’ debut album, a mix of Americana, singer-songwriter and classic rock styles, propelled by longtime friends Cowan and Zonn’s seamless powerhouse vocals and decades of experience. The album, produced along with Wendy Waldman, features guests Michael McDonald, Darrell Scott, John Hall and Reese Wynans. The group created a buzz during their Nashville residency at 3rd & Lindsley, which featured the duo backed by a group of Nashville’s finest: Jody Nardone (piano), Andy Peake (drums), Paul Kramer (multi-instrumentalist), and Tom Britt (lead guitar).

