WATCH: Nick Smith's “Once Upon A Backroad”
Photo by Alejandro Medina III

WATCH: Nick Smith’s “Once Upon A Backroad”

Rising star and Virginia native, Nick Smith, puts his tender love story on display with the release of the official music video for “Once Upon A Backroad,” available now on all platforms. Smith reminisces on the beginning of his relationship, and the growth experienced together over the years – through the highs, lows, and everything in between. Including footage from Smith’s own wedding, the official music video (watch above) showcases just how much Smith adores his wife, as he uses the country, pop-infused track to tell the tale.

“I wrote Once Upon a Backroad as a fun rhythmic ode to remind my wife and I about all of the amazing years we’ve had together so far,” Smith said of the release. “We grew up 5 miles apart on the backroads of a small Virginia town, and somehow only met when she was 20 and I was 24. Luckily, we did, and for about 12 years now we’ve been living the story of ‘Once Upon A Backroad.’ Making the actual music video was an experience in itself that I’ll never forget. It’s always so much fun when the cameras get rolling.”

“Once Upon A Backroad” is Smith’s first video release since debut album, New South that blend sounds of pop, R&B, and country, and draw inspiration from the life he loves.

Smith recently announced his upcoming New South Tour, which will find him headlining shows across the country including Nashville.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

