 


Thru
Dec

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
Nov

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Breland & Friends Benefit Concert Lights Up Ryman
BRELAND and Vince Gill. Photo by Jake-Dedian

Breland & Friends Benefit Concert Lights Up Ryman

The annual Breland & Friends benefit concert returned to the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night, bringing star-studded names such as JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abby Anderson, Joy Oladokun, Adrien Nunez, Grace Bowers, Tigirlily Gold, Haley Mae Campbell, Graham Barham, Madeline Edwards, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis and Vince Gill.

Headlined and curated by Breland, the 4th annual event drew a packed house of enthusiastic fans and raised money for Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth at the Oasis Center. This year’s concert brings the total amount of money raised for the Oasis Center over the past four years to over $500K.

With high energy and heartfelt moments from start to finish, Breland delivered standout performances of his hits “Granmamanem,” “Icing,” “Thick,” and “Praise The Lord” and also teased an unreleased song that had the audience on their feet. Other standout performances were from JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds and Grace Bowers.

Breland also paired up with singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun for a show-stopping rendition of her song “Sweet Symphony,” which originally features Chris Stapleton. Their performance set the stage for a surprise appearance by dynamic duo Maddie & Tae, marking one of the night’s biggest surprises.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Dope Lemon

FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Dope Lemon

﻿ Only 51 days until Bonnaroo! Todays’s featured Bonnaroo artist is Dope Lemon. The Australian …

Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent perform live from the House Chamber floor during a special session honoring the Opry’s 100th anniversary at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Grand Ole Opry Honored by Tennessee House Of Representatives

The Grand Ole Opry was recognized last week (4/14) by the Tennessee House of Representatives …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL