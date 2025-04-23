Breland & Friends Benefit Concert Lights Up Ryman

The annual Breland & Friends benefit concert returned to the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night, bringing star-studded names such as JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abby Anderson, Joy Oladokun, Adrien Nunez, Grace Bowers, Tigirlily Gold, Haley Mae Campbell, Graham Barham, Madeline Edwards, Russell Dickerson, Jordan Davis and Vince Gill.

Headlined and curated by Breland, the 4th annual event drew a packed house of enthusiastic fans and raised money for Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth at the Oasis Center. This year’s concert brings the total amount of money raised for the Oasis Center over the past four years to over $500K.

With high energy and heartfelt moments from start to finish, Breland delivered standout performances of his hits “Granmamanem,” “Icing,” “Thick,” and “Praise The Lord” and also teased an unreleased song that had the audience on their feet. Other standout performances were from JoJo, Reyna Roberts, Sam Ryder, Jonathan McReynolds and Grace Bowers.

Breland also paired up with singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun for a show-stopping rendition of her song “Sweet Symphony,” which originally features Chris Stapleton. Their performance set the stage for a surprise appearance by dynamic duo Maddie & Tae, marking one of the night’s biggest surprises.

