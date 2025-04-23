Mark Chesnutt Signs With Conway Entertainment Group

Nineties country music hitmaker Mark Chesnutt has signed with Conway Entertainment Group / Ontourage Management to manage his career. He’s additionally signed on with Absolute Publicity for public relations representation.

“I was Mark’s first agent at Buddy Lee up until the time I left after 33 years,” says Conway Entertainment Group / Ontourage Management president Tony Conway. “He’s one of the true great male vocalists of country music. After all he’s been through, we wanted to help him get back on the road and in the studio. We’re thrilled to be working with him on his new adventure in life.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the great Mark Chesnutt,” adds Don Murry Grubbs, president of Absolute Publicity. “The next chapter of his career will be a big one, and we can’t wait to help tell his story. It’s truly an honor to welcome him to our roster.”

Chesnutt is represented by the Nashville division of WME (responsible agent Risha Rodgers) for live concert bookings.

