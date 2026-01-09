WATCH: Megan Moroney Takes Flight

Megan Moroney has officially lifted the curtain on Cloud 9. Today, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer-songwriter revealed the full tracklist for her third studio album in a cinematic new video. (watch above) The 15-song collection arrives February 20 and is available now for pre-order and pre-save. Watch the tracklist reveal video now and see the full list of songs below.

The video places Moroney in a dusty pink flight suit as she steps off a jet marked “C9MM3,” a nod to the album’s title and signature aesthetic. Gazing skyward, she watches as the plane’s contrails form wispy clouds spelling out every song title from Cloud 9. The striking visual offers a dreamy entry point into the album’s world and adds to the growing excitement surrounding the release, which has already been named one of the most anticipated albums of 2026 by Rolling Stone.

According to the reveal, Cloud 9 opens with its title track and features fan-favorite hits like the GOLD-certified “6 Months Later,” currently Top 10 at Country radio, along with “Beautiful Things,” which continues to climb the charts. The album also includes headline-making collaborations with Ed Sheeran on “I Only Miss You” and Kacey Musgraves on “Bells & Whistles.” Longtime fans will be especially excited to see “Wedding Dress”—a viral favorite since Moroney first shared it online—officially included, with Moroney stepping into a co-producer role on both “Wedding Dress” and “Table for Two.”

In support of the album, Moroney will launch THE CLOUD 9 TOUR this May. The 49-date international headline run saw more than 450,000 tickets sold instantly across the U.S. leg alone. The tour includes arena includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 22nd.

Moroney also announced a new vinyl option for collectors: the Cloud 9 Tiger Cloud – BTS Edition. The special release features alternate cover art, a gatefold packed with over 50 never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, and an exclusive insert from the album shoot. Pre-orders are now live, alongside the standard Signature Pink vinyl edition.

CLOUD 9 TRACKLIST:

1. “Cloud 9” (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Ernest Keith Smith)*

2. “Medicine” (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

3. “6 Months Later” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Rob Hatch, and David “Messy” Mescon)*

4. “Stupid” (Megan Moroney, Amy Allen, and David “Messy” Mescon)*

5. “Beautiful Things” (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

6. “Convincing” (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

7. “Liars & Tigers & Bears” (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

8. “I Only Miss You (ft. Ed Sheeran)” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, Micah Carpenter, and Ed Sheeran)*

9. “Wedding Dress” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, and Colin Healy)+

10. “Change of Heart” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)*

11. “Bells & Whistles (ft. Kacey Musgraves)” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)*

12. “Table for Two” (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)^

13. “Wish I Didn’t” (Megan Moroney, Emily Weisband, Hillary Lindsey, and Luke Laird)*

14. “Who Hurt You?” (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

15. “Waiting on the Rain” (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

