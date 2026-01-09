LISTEN: Grammy Artist To Watch, Kashus Culpepper’s “Cherry Rose”

Big Loud artist, Kashus Culpepper continues his rapid rise today with the release of “Cherry Rose,” a deeply emotional new single that stands as his most vulnerable work yet. The sweeping piano-driven ballad appears on Culpepper’s forthcoming debut album, Act I, due January 23, and is accompanied by its official music video, Act I, Scene 3, directed by Lewis Cater (Kacey Musgraves’ “The Architect”), which also premieres today.

An Alabama native, Culpepper recorded Act I in Muscle Shoals, a location he chose for both its storied legacy and personal meaning. “There’s so much history there,” he says, pointing to the shared lineage between soul legends like Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett and Southern rock icons such as the Allman Brothers. “Cherry Rose” reflects that lineage while telling a grounded, human story. “It’s about people just trying to get through life, doing the work they have to do,” Culpepper explains. He co-wrote the song with Mikky Ekko (Rihanna’s “Stay,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control”) and producer Brian Elmquist.

Ahead of his debut, Culpepper has drawn praise from some of music’s biggest names. Elton John famously described him as sounding like “Bill Withers making country music,” while John Mayer called him “as good as it gets.” Early reviews of Act I suggest a major breakout moment, with Rolling Stone predicting 2026 as a defining year, Paste marveling at how fully formed the debut sounds, Nashville Lifestyles labeling it “a blockbuster,” and Parade naming it one of the most anticipated country albums of the year.

“Cherry Rose” follows a run of well-received singles, including “In Her Eyes,” tagged by Rolling Stone as a “Song You Need to Know” and by Billboard as a “Must-Hear New Country Song,” alongside Americana radio No. 1 “Believe” and fan favorites like “Mean to Me.” The album also features notable collaborations with Sierra Ferrell on “Broken Wing Bird” and Marcus King on “Southern Man.”

Culpepper’s momentum continues into the live arena, with upcoming headline dates in New York, Boston, and Nashville, international shows in Australia alongside Wyatt Flores, and a high-profile support slot with Eric Church. His growing impact has already earned him a long list of honors, including recognition from GRAMMY.com, Apple Music, Billboard, Variety, Pandora, Amazon Music, and the Opry NextStage Class of 2025.

Act I arrives January 23. Check out track list below.

Act I Tracklist

Intro (Kashus Culpepper, Jordan Dozzi, Jacob Durrett) Southern Man (feat. Marcus King) (Kashus Culpepper, Bear Rinehart) Alabama Beauty Queen (Kashus Culpepper, Luke Preston, Diego Urias) Woman (Kashus Culpepper, Anderson East) Break Me Like (Kashus Culpepper, Grady Block, Hank Compton) Believe (Kashus Culpepper, Foy Vance) Stay (Kashus Culpepper, Jordan Dozzi, Jacob Durrett) Mean To Me (Kashus Culpepper, Oscar Charles, Diego Urias, Matt Warren) Broken Wing Bird (feat. Sierra Ferrell) (Kashus Culpepper, Brian Elmquist) Better Weather (Kashus Culpepper, Luke Preston) That’s The Feeling (Kashus Culpepper, Brian Elmquist) Man Of His Word (Kashus Culpepper, Natalie Hemby) In Her Eyes (Kashus Culpepper, Brent Cobb, Oscar Charles) Is It True (Kashus Culpepper, Rhett Akins, Rocky Block) After Me? (Kashus Culpepper, Mark Addison Chandler) Out Of My Mind (Kashus Culpepper, Brian Elmquist) House On A Hill (Kashus Culpepper, Rhett Akins, Jimi Bell) Cherry Rose (Kashus Culpepper, Mikky Ekko, Brian Elmquist)

