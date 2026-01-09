Mumford & Sons Share New Track, “The Banjo Song”

Mumford & Sons unveil their latest single, “The Banjo Song,” today. Co-written with Aaron Dessner and Jon Bellion, the track is the newest preview of the band’s upcoming sixth studio album, Prizefighter, due February 20 via Glassnote Records. (listen above)

“The Banjo Song” arrives on the heels of earlier releases “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)” and the album’s title track, continuing the rollout of a record that frontman Marcus Mumford has called the most energized he’s ever felt about a Mumford & Sons release. The new track sets the tone for what’s shaping up to be a whirlwind year for the band, both in the studio and onstage.

Remarkably, Prizefighter follows just seven months after RUSHMERE, the group’s long-awaited and chart-topping album released in March 2025. Riding a particularly fertile creative streak, Mumford & Sons channeled that momentum into another full-length project without losing focus or ambition.

Co-produced and co-written with Aaron Dessner of The National—who previously collaborated with the band on Wilder Mind—Prizefighter finds Mumford & Sons working from a place of instinct and openness. Over the course of just ten days, the band wrote more than enough material for an album, capturing songs that feel raw, immediate, and deeply human. Marcus Mumford’s lyrics wrestle with endurance, hope, and forward motion, delivered with urgency and renewed confidence.

The recording process doubled as a reconnection, with afternoons spent writing in Hudson cafés and evenings gathered around the Long Pond kitchen table. The resulting songs carry the spirit of first takes and shared discovery, emphasizing feel over polish. That renewed sense of joy and camaraderie runs throughout the album’s 14 tracks, which move fluidly between intimacy and release.

The collaborative spirit extended beyond the core band as well, with guest appearances from Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, Gigi Perez, and Dessner, reinforcing the communal ethos at the heart of the project.

This summer, Mumford & Sons will return to the stage in a big way, headlining BST Hyde Park in London this July—their first appearance there in a decade—with The War on Drugs supporting.

