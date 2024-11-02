Luke Combs’ Category 10 Opens

Category 10, the Luke Combs-inspired entertainment complex, opened today at 11:00 a.m. CST. Opening celebrations began last night with a private concert for Combs’ Bootlegger fans. Combs performed some of his biggest hits including “Hurricane,” “Beautiful Crazy” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Of the opening, Combs shared on-stage, “Welcome to Category 10! Thank you for being here. This is a dream come true, and I am excited to share it with y’all. This a fan first venue with a little something for everybody.”

The celebration continues all weekend with live music from Nashville’s best up-and-coming artists and DJs. Inside Hurricane Hall, guests will experience the debut of “The Light Show,” an immersive, custom-designed light feature that redefines country music performances. At select times, The Light Show will be paired with synchronized routines by Category 10’s new dance team. Guests can also enjoy a menu of scratch-made, Luke Combs-inspired dishes and signature cocktails in collectible Category 10 glassware.

The four-story, 67,000-square-foot venue features six interior bars, three stages, a retail area and four entertainment experiences inside the venue, with a 7,000-square-foot rooftop debuting early 2025. Guests can move throughout the venue’s experiences without closing their tab in each space, ensuring an uninterrupted immersive visit to Category 10.

The five entertainment experiences that are influenced by Combs’ music and passions include:

The Honky-Tonk: Situated at the front of the entertainment complex, the two-story genuine Honky-Tonk is complete with two bars, a retail shop and a main stage for top-caliber live music.

Hurricane Hall: Located on the first floor, and the epicenter of the venue, Hurricane Hall boasts the largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville, paired with an immersive light and sound experience. The space is fully equipped for world-class line-dancing and can host ticketed concert events with a capacity of up to 1,500 guests. It is also home to the Beer Never Broke My Heart bar and the Neon Dream bar.

The Still: Inspired by Luke’s songwriting, The Still, found on the second floor, is an intimate and elevated lounge setting with a wide selection of bourbon, hand-picked by Luke himself. The space is designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, songwriters, and music lovers.

5 Leaf Clover Sports Bar: Named after Luke’s hit song, “5 Leaf Clover,” the third-floor sports bar will have a mix of lounge and table seating along with massive screens to showcase an expansive selection of major sports playing year-round. For the ultimate sports fan, the space also features a real-time sports ticker wrapped around the room.

The Eye: Debuting in early 2025, The Eye is slated to have the largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area with a 7,000-square-foot rooftop and unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

The entertainment venue is located on Nashville’s most historic street at 120 Second Avenue North.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!