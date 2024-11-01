Jamie MacDonald Signs With Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) announces the signing of celebrated singer/songwriter Jamie MacDonald. The newcomer is set to showcase her soulful vocals and lyrical prowess on her debut single, “A Million Chances.” The powerful, choir-assisted original is set to release Nov. 15, 2024, but can be pre-saved now.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to CCMG,” expressed label Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. “The moment we heard her sing and her incredible story, it was clear what an extraordinary talent she is. We can’t wait to share her music and amazing voice with the world.”

Originally from Michigan, MacDonald now resides in Nashville where she’s spent years in the studio contributing background vocals, choir parts and vocal production to support other artists’ projects, as well as actively writing music for film and television. Quickly earning the trust and respect of her peers within the Christian music community, MacDonald has collaborated with an array of songwriters and producers, including Austin Davis, Jonathan Gamble, Molly Kate Kestner and Jordan Sapp. Furthermore, the esteemed creative has worked extensively in the sync space with her music appearing on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN show “Queen Sugar,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and EPSN College football playoffs.

In addition to joining the CCMG family, MacDonald has signed with Round Table Management and UTA, respectively, for exclusive management and booking representation.

“We’re honored to partner with Jamie MacDonald on her musical journey. We at Round Table believe deeply in her artistry and purposeful message,” Round Table Management president Cam Pumphrey and artist manager Ashley Morgan state. “Her gift brings a fresh sound to the industry, with songs that reach a broad audience. We are excited for the future.”

“When we first encountered Jamie and heard her story, we immediately knew that she is an incredibly special person who is going to bring hope to a lot of people,” said UTA’s Jonathan Roberts. “Jamie’s songs are thoughtful, honest, and refreshing. She embodies a multi-hyphenate artist whose reach will go far beyond music and concerts, and we’re so thrilled to be her agency partner.”

