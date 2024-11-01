Trace Adkins Celebrates Emmy Award Win

On Tuesday (10/29), MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer Trace Adkins headed back to Mayfield, KY to celebrate the premiere of Mayfield – Town of Heroes at Princess Theaters. The heart-wrenching documentary, narrated by Adkins, showcases the brave men and women of Mayfield and their heroic displays of resilience amidst the catastrophic effects of the tornado that hit back in 2021.

As best portrayed in the documentary, “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.” This message rang true as Mayfield residents packed the beloved theater for a first look at the documentary where they watched their stories unfold. To their surprise, Adkins emerged after the screening with something, he too, had never seen before: an Emmy® Award. “How many of you have ever seen one of these?”, said Adkins with a grin. “I haven’t either!” The moving documentary won the award for Outstanding Weather Short Form Content in 2024.

The premiere started as a celebration of the resilient people of Mayfield, but quickly became so much deeper than that, a night of hope and healing. In an interview with WPSD/LOCAL 6, Adkins said “when something like this happens, we put our differences aside, and we love each other.” The town showed up in droves, echoing that sentiment by sharing their stories and coming together as a community.

The evening continued with two more screenings of the documentary followed by a Q&A with Adkins and Producers Greg Baker and Jason Fridenstine as well as Executive Producer Andrew Rozario. Adkins was even surprised by Mayfield’s own Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan with an official proclamation from the Governor of Kentucky making the documentary creators Kentucky Colonels, the highest title of honor in the state. Overwhelmed with emotion, a Mayfield resident shared a tear-filled “Thank You” on behalf of the town, which was followed by an eruption of applause.

Adkins has a rich history with the city of Mayfield. Back in June of 2023, the Country icon held “SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA: A Concert For Mayfield.” Presented by KIOTI Tractor, the free show took place at Mayfield High School’s CFSB War Memorial Stadium– the site of the 2021 tornado that leveled the town as it ripped across Western Kentucky, claiming more than 50 lives and displacing thousands in the process. Adkins even provided the soundtrack to the city, filming the “Somewhere In America” music video on site, which prompted the making of the documentary.

“Somewhere In America” appears on Adkins’ 25th anniversary, 25-song album, THE WAY I WANNA GO (Verge Records). Its lyrics are dedicated to the strength of small-town America, celebrating the unshakeable hope of dreamers everywhere – which Adkins continues to champion. Adkins’ ongoing nationwide SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA TOUR finds him headlining in cities across the U.S. through the end of the year.

