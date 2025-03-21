Ghost Hounds Team Up With Patty Griffin And Lainey Wilson

Today, country roots-rock band Ghost Hounds release their fifth studio album, Almost Home via Gibson Records.

On Almost Home, the band takes on the multifaceted concept of “Home” by exploring what it means to build a life, find emotional grounding, and navigate the complex terrain of love and loss. Ahead of today’s album release, Ghost Hounds shared a handful of tracks off the record, including “You’ll Never Find Me,”–Top 10 at Country Radio (CDX), “She Runs Hot,” and “Long Ride Home feat. Patty Griffin.” (watch above)

Almost Home comes at a pivotal moment for the band, who, after years of hard-earned success and touring with rock legends like The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, and Guns N’ Roses, have welcomed new members and evolved their sound. The band’s lineup includes vocalist SAVNT, guitarist Tyler Chiarelli (formerly of Florida Georgia Line), fiddler Kristin Weber (Lorde, Margo Price, Dolly Parton), guitarist and main lyricist Thomas Tull, bassist Bennett Miller, keyboardist Joe Munroe, and drummer Sydney Driver.

The album’s first single, “You’ll Never Find Me,” is a blistering anthem about a man post-breakup, declaring that he is irreplaceable. The track’s arena-ready energy serves as a precursor to the album’s complex emotional landscape. “House a Home,” another standout, reflects the central theme of the album—what transforms a house into a home.

A deeply emotional moment on Almost Home comes in the form of the Patty Griffin cover, “Long Ride Home.” A meditation on grief, the song features Griffin herself on vocals alongside SAVNT, blending two distinct voices to convey the bittersweet reality of losing a loved one. It’s a song that captures the messy and complicated emotions of real-life loss.

Another standout track is “Before You Leave,” featuring vocals from Lainey Wilson. The song captures the heart-wrenching emotions of parting ways after sharing a life and is a raw, emotional reflection on love, loss, and the pain of letting go.

The album was largely written by Tull before the band came together in the studio. Once together, the band collaborated to fully bring the tracks to life.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!