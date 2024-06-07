WATCH: Luke Combs’ “The Man He Sees In Me”

Luke Combs will release his new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, June 14 on Columbia Nashville . Ahead of the-first-of-its-kind album release, the new song, “The Man He Sees In Me,” written by Combs and Josh Phillips, is out now. (watch above)

A collection of 12 tracks, Fathers & Sons was recorded entirely live and features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children.

Reflecting on “The Man He Sees In Me,” Combs shares a message he wrote to his young sons, “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

In addition to Combs, Fathers & Sons also features acclaimed musicians Jim “Moose” Brown (keys), Sam Bush (mandolin), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mark Hill (bass), Josh Hunt (drums), Joey Landreth (electric guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Josh Matheny (dobro), Jerry Roe (drums), Jonathan Singleton (acoustic guitar), Bryan Sutton (acoustic guitar) and Charlie Worsham (acoustic guitar).

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Combs, who recently released his new radio single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19) and is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening July 11. The exhibit, entitled Luke Combs: The Man I Am, will feature a variety of photographs, childhood memorabilia, instruments, set lists and more from throughout Combs’ life and career. Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville later this summer.

FATHERS & SONS TRACK LIST

1. Front Door Famous

2. In Case I Ain’t Around

3. Huntin’ By Yourself

4. Little Country Boys

5. Whoever You Turn Out To Be

6. Remember Him That Way

7. The Man He Sees In Me

8. All I Ever Do Is Leave

9. Plant A Seed

10. Ride Around Heaven

11. My Old Man Was Right

12. Take Me Out To The Ballgame

