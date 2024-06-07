It’s almost time to head to the farm! Kicking off the North American leg of her Hit Parade Tour in New York tomorrow after receiving rave reviews throughout Europe and just giving a standout performance at Primavera Sound, acclaimed electropop icon and today’s Bonnaroo Spotlight Róisín Murphy just released her Hit Parade Remixes album. Reimagining her landmark, sixth studio album Hit Parade alongside a cutting-edge cast of producers and DJs including Moodymann, System Olympia, Hernan Cattaneo, Eli Escobar, Baba Ali, Suricata, and more, Hit Parade Remixes features the recently released “The House (System Olympia Remix)” which transcends time and space to open up a liberating, universal disco dimension

Hit Parade melds disco, soul, house, and techno across standout singles such as “CooCool,” “The Universe,” and “Fader,” and has been hailed as the best record of Róisín’s prolific career. A cultural polymath and an incomparable live performer, Róisín has shared headline stages at the most prestigious festivals and venues across the world, including appearances at Glastonbury and Coachella, and recently joining the ranks of star-studded performers to perform at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall. With an enviable career spanning three decades, Róisín is a pioneering force in electronic pop who fearlessly pushes boundaries, captivates audiences with her unique artistic vision and continues to surf her own musical waves with utter aplomb as she’s done throughout her entire career.

Taking inspiration from her early years in a small Irish town and immersing herself in vibrant club scenes, Róisín’s discography is a hypnotic blend of diverse sounds and genres that spans her early days in Moloko, known for the hit “Sing It Back,” to her critically acclaimed solo albums – such as her beguiling solo debut Ruby Blue, ahead-of-its-time pop outlier Overpowered, and utterly massive 2020 album Róisín Machine, a deeply-felt ode to dubby-disco, techno, and house.

Look for Murphy a week from today at Bonnaroo, Thursday, June 13 – 1:30am at THAT TENT. See you there!

