WATCH: Luke Combs New Video “Lovin’ On You”

The official music video for Luke Combs’ #1 single, “Lovin’ On You,” directed by TA Films, is out today. Watch above. Of the video, Combs shares, “Man, this was a fun one. It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed ‘When It Rains It Pours’…having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y’all love it as much as we do!”

Additionally, director Tyler Adams shares, “As well as we know Luke, we tried to incorporate his playful and lighthearted personality into this story. With custom set design, throwback wardrobe, and hand-crafted arcade game machines, we created our own 1990’s world. Our style of shooting this video was based on research of legendary 90’s country music videos. Our team is excited to share this story that we were so passionate about bringing to life.”

The new video adds to a big week for Combs, who won three awards at 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards this past weekend—Country Artist of the Year, Country Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Country Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”)—and is nominated for six awards at the 54th Annual CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year. Combs will also perform during the 55th ACM Awards next Wednesday, September 16 on CBS, where he is nominated in three categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get).