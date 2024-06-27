WATCH: Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released a new music video this morning for his current single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” The video made its broadcast premiere on CMT and the Paramount Times Square Billboard. Watch the video above.

The video, directed by award-winning director Dustin Haney, was shot in Los Angeles last month when Luke was on the west coast for American Idol. This is Luke’s first video with Dustin.

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice and sitting in the Top 25 on the charts, is Luke’s current radio single from a forth coming new project. “This song was special from the first time I heard it,” said Luke. “I knew it would resonate. It’s about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too.”

