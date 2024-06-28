Americana Announces Third Slate Of Showcasing Artists

The Americana Music Association has announced the third slate of official showcasing artists at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 17-21, 2024. With over 150 showcasing artists now confirmed, more performers will be announced in the final months leading up to the festival. A list of all confirmed showcasing artists can be found below.

(* Denotes a new addition to the lineup.)

2024 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125.

2024 Silver Passes currently on sale for $449 ($349 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus all sanctioned special events. (Price will increase to $499/$399 on July 1.)

AMERICANAFEST Special Events

The Lone Bellow will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 17.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will be headlining Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 & 19. On Friday, September 20, Vance Joy will also take the stage for a special performance at Ascend Amphitheater.

As AMERICANAFEST Special Events, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Americana Music Association.

Full List of Confirmed Acts for AMERICANAFEST 2024:

A.J. Lee & Blue Summit

Adam Wright *

Alice Kristiansen *

Alicia Blue

Amy Helm *

Amythyst Kiah

Angel White *

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail *

Arkansauce

Armchair Boogie *

Ashley Monroe

Ben Sollee

Bendigo Fletcher

BettySoo *

Big Richard

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

The Cactus Blossoms

Calder Allen

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Cassandra Lewis

Chatham County Line

Chloe Kimes

Chris Smither *

Christian Lee Hutson *

Clay Street Unit

Colby Acuff *

Cris Jacobs

Cristina Vane

Crowe Boys *

Crys Matthews

Dale Hollow

Daniel Nunnelee

Danielle Nicole *

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

The Dead Tongues *

Donavon Frankenreiter

Emily Barker

Emily Nenni

Everette *

Fancy Hagood

Freight Train Foxes

Gaby Moreno

Gina Venier *

Grayson Capps *

Hannah Juanita

Harper O’Neill

Heidi Feek *

The HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)

Hiss Golden Messenger

Holler Choir *

Humbird

Jalan Crossland

James Hatem *

Jason Scott & the High Heat

The Jeff Crosby Band

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

Jesper Lindell

Jess Nolan

Jim Lauderdale and The Game Changers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

John Hollier

John Oates Acoustic Band

Jonah Kagen

Jontavious Willis

JP Harris *

Judy Blank

Julian Taylor *

Julie Williams

Justin Golden

Kade Hoffman

Kaitlin Butts *

Kashus Culpepper *

Kelsey Waldon *

The Kentucky Gentlemen *

Kevin Gordon *

Kiely Connell

Kim Richey

Kimmi Bitter

The Kody Norris Show

Kristina Murray

The Langan Band

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Leyla McCalla *

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Lindi Ortega *

Lizzie No

Lou Hazel *

Madi Diaz *

Madisen Ward

Mae Estes *

MAJOR.

Malin Pettersen

Margo Cilker

Mary Bragg

Matt Joe Gow

Max McNown

Melissa Carper

Mike Farris

Missy Raines & Allegheny

MJ Lenderman *

Natalie Hemby *

Neko Case *

Niall McCabe

Noeline Hofmann

Nolan Taylor

Oliver Wood + Band *

Paul Thorn *

Paula Cole

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls *

The Pleasures

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys *

Pura Fé

Reid Haughton *

Rett Madison

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Rissi Palmer

Robert Earl Keen *

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Robert Vincent

Ruth Moody

Ruthie Foster

Sam Morrow *

Sam Outlaw

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Shane Smith & the Saints

Shawna Thompson *

Shay Martin Lovette

She Returns From War

Shemekia Copeland

Silvana Estrada

Sixpence None the Richer *

The Steel Wheels

Steve Poltz

Sugaray Rayford

Suzy Bogguss *

Swamp Dogg

Sydney Quiseng

T Bone Burnett *

A Tale of Two

Taylor Hunnicutt *

Teddy & the Rough Riders

Tenille Townes

Tim Easton

Tommy Prine *

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Tophouse

Tray Wellington Band

Twisted Pine *

Tyler Halverson

Uncle Lucius

Vandoliers *

Vincent Neil Emerson

Waxahatchee *

Waylon Wyatt *

Whitney Rose

The Wild Feathers *

Willie Watson

Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper & Brennen Leigh)

Wood Box Heroes *

The Woods

Wyatt Ellis

The Young Fables *

