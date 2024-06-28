Americana Announces Third Slate Of Showcasing Artists

The Americana Music Association has announced the third slate of official showcasing artists at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 17-21, 2024. With over 150 showcasing artists now confirmed, more performers will be announced in the final months leading up to the festival. A list of all confirmed showcasing artists can be found below.
(* Denotes a new addition to the lineup.)
2024 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125.
2024 Silver Passes currently on sale for $449 ($349 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus all sanctioned special events. (Price will increase to $499/$399 on July 1.)
AMERICANAFEST Special Events
The Lone Bellow will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 17.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will be headlining Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 & 19. On Friday, September 20, Vance Joy will also take the stage for a special performance at Ascend Amphitheater.
As AMERICANAFEST Special Events, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Americana Music Association.
Full List of Confirmed Acts for AMERICANAFEST 2024:
A.J. Lee & Blue Summit
Adam Wright *
Alice Kristiansen *
Alicia Blue
Amy Helm *
Amythyst Kiah
Angel White *
Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail *
Arkansauce
Armchair Boogie *
Ashley Monroe
Ben Sollee
Bendigo Fletcher
BettySoo *
Big Richard
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
The Cactus Blossoms
Calder Allen
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Cassandra Lewis
Chatham County Line
Chloe Kimes
Chris Smither *
Christian Lee Hutson *
Clay Street Unit
Colby Acuff *
Cris Jacobs
Cristina Vane
Crowe Boys *
Crys Matthews
Dale Hollow
Daniel Nunnelee
Danielle Nicole *
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones
The Dead Tongues *
Donavon Frankenreiter
Emily Barker
Emily Nenni
Everette *
Fancy Hagood
Freight Train Foxes
Gaby Moreno
Gina Venier *
Grayson Capps *
Hannah Juanita
Harper O’Neill
Heidi Feek *
The HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)
Hiss Golden Messenger
Holler Choir *
Humbird
Jalan Crossland
James Hatem *
Jason Scott & the High Heat
The Jeff Crosby Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Jesper Lindell
Jess Nolan
Jim Lauderdale and The Game Changers
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
John Hollier
John Oates Acoustic Band
Jonah Kagen
Jontavious Willis
JP Harris *
Judy Blank
Julian Taylor *
Julie Williams
Justin Golden
Kade Hoffman
Kaitlin Butts *
Kashus Culpepper *
Kelsey Waldon *
The Kentucky Gentlemen *
Kevin Gordon *
Kiely Connell
Kim Richey
Kimmi Bitter
The Kody Norris Show
Kristina Murray
The Langan Band
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Leyla McCalla *
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Lindi Ortega *
Lizzie No
Lou Hazel *
Madi Diaz *
Madisen Ward
Mae Estes *
MAJOR.
Malin Pettersen
Margo Cilker
Mary Bragg
Matt Joe Gow
Max McNown
Melissa Carper
Mike Farris
Missy Raines & Allegheny
MJ Lenderman *
Natalie Hemby *
Neko Case *
Niall McCabe
Noeline Hofmann
Nolan Taylor
Oliver Wood + Band *
Paul Thorn *
Paula Cole
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls *
The Pleasures
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys *
Pura Fé
Reid Haughton *
Rett Madison
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Rissi Palmer
Robert Earl Keen *
Robert Jon & the Wreck
Robert Vincent
Ruth Moody
Ruthie Foster
Sam Morrow *
Sam Outlaw
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Shane Smith & the Saints
Shawna Thompson *
Shay Martin Lovette
She Returns From War
Shemekia Copeland
Silvana Estrada
Sixpence None the Richer *
The Steel Wheels
Steve Poltz
Sugaray Rayford
Suzy Bogguss *
Swamp Dogg
Sydney Quiseng
T Bone Burnett *
A Tale of Two
Taylor Hunnicutt *
Teddy & the Rough Riders
Tenille Townes
Tim Easton
Tommy Prine *
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs
Tophouse
Tray Wellington Band
Twisted Pine *
Tyler Halverson
Uncle Lucius
Vandoliers *
Vincent Neil Emerson
Waxahatchee *
Waylon Wyatt *
Whitney Rose
The Wild Feathers *
Willie Watson
Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper & Brennen Leigh)
Wood Box Heroes *
The Woods
Wyatt Ellis
The Young Fables *
