The official music video for Lukas Nelson’s song, “The View,” just debuted. Directed and edited by Orion Owens, the video features footage from across the island of Maui, where Nelson grew up. (Watch above)

In further support of his home, Nelson has organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, a special event to honor Maui’s people and community following the wildfires earlier this year. Taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on December 17, the event will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paula Fuga, Lily Meola and more.

“The View” is from Nelson’s new album, Sticks and Stones, which was released earlier this summer via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers. With the record, the Grammy Award-winning artist continues to achieve success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” reached #1 on the Alt Country chart and #7 on the Americana Singles chart, while “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.

In celebration of the new music, Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will continue to tour through the end of this year.

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”