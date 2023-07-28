WATCH: Lillie Mae’s “Cold June”

Nashville favorite, Lillie Mae & Family have released the new single, “Cold June,” alongside an official music video (watch above) directed by Jace Kartye. Recorded in Dallas, TX with producer Beau Bedford, “Cold June” heralds Lillie Mae & Family’s upcoming third studio album, Festival Eyes, due Friday, September 8 via S || C Records.

“My sis gave me a pair of shoes with velvet and sparkly jewels on them,” says Lillie Mae. “The idea of the song stemmed from their beauty as I first thought up melodies and lyrics on the front step of a former house. The weather was unseasonably COLD for that time of year and so seemed my life. I had gotten the opportunity to write together with Anderson East shortly after that night and he helped take the idea further and it morphed into ‘Cold June.’ I’m so glad it’ll be in the world soon!”

“‘Cold June’ shows off Lillie’s true artistic sensibilities thru and thru,” says Beau Bedford. “From the originality of the songwriting, to the perfect touch she exhibits on vocals, the song is completely her own. Sumptuous, eloquent and unique unto itself, it’s a celebration of songcraft. ‘Cold June’ pushes us to the beautiful frontiers of Americana music ”

Lillie Mae’s first new album in more than four years, Festival Eyes was first out this spring with the Nashville-based artist’s passionate rendition of Neil Young’s classic “Razor Love.” Inspired in part by Lillie Mae’s mother’s maiden name of Razor, the emotionally charged track – which features backing by her siblings, Frank Carter Rische (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, harmony vocals) and Scarlett Rische (acoustic mandolin), along with husband Craig Smith (electric guitar, B-bender guitar), producer Bedford (keys, synth, guitar, Moog), Aaron Goodrich (drums, percussion), and Geoffrey Muller (electric bass) – continues a remarkable body of work begun with her 2017 debut album, Forever and Then Some (produced by 12x Grammy Award-winner Jack White), and its 2019 follow-up, Other Girls (produced by 8x Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb), both released on Third Man Records.