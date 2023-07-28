Josh Ross Makes His Opry Debut

Rising singer/songwriter Josh Ross made his Grand Ole Opry debut last night (7/26), stepping into the circle for the first time for a packed house of his family, friends, team, and country music fans.

Opening with “First Taste Of Gone,” the true-to-life ballad that kicked off his whirlwind journey in Nashville, Ross then performed his debut U.S. single “Trouble.” After an emotional pause on stage to take in the moment with gratitude, he earned a standing ovation and shared with the audience, “It’s special when people connect to your music, and feel the same way you’re feeling. It’s amazing to see what songs can do. Honestly music has saved me, and songwriting has saved me.”

His Opry debut follows a string of high-profile achievements for Ross, as he climbs the country charts with “Trouble” and turns heads with his latest release, the upbeat anthem “Ain’t Doin’ Jack.” Stacking acclaim in both the U.S. and Canada, he is the most-nominated artist at this year’s CCMAs with six nods. On the road now with Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert for the GET ROLLIN’ TOUR across North America, he will join Bailey Zimmerman on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024.