Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Releases “River of Love”

On the heels of his release, “Where My Wild Things Are,” – Oscar and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham today reveals the second track, “River of Love,” from his forthcoming EP, Watch Out For The Wolf. The rootsy folk-rock ballad continues the immersive auditory journey of the new EP –– a vivid sonic portrait that captures in real-time a transformative moment in Bingham’s life, forged during a period of solitude in the Montana wilderness. Anchored by an unexpected mandolin backbone, “River of Love” is a toe-tapper, brimming with warmth, and sprinkled with a Cajun-soul twist.

“River of Love” is the latest song to be released from Bingham’s upcoming EP, Watch Out For The Wolf — arriving August 11th via Bingham’s own label, The Bingham Recording Co., distributed by Thirty Tigers. His first project in four years, the seven-song EP marks the artist’s most raw and intimate work to date, serving as the follow-up to his critically acclaimed sixth studio release American Love Song.

Watch Out for The Wolf is more than a collection of songs—it’s a time capsule. An immersive portrait of a specific moment, place, and feeling that mirrors Ryan Bingham’s unexpected yet transformative experience in the Montana wilderness. Shaped by haunting nights, the spirit of the wilderness, and vivid sights and sounds that resonated within his mind, Bingham used only the equipment and tools at his disposal in a one-room cabin to write, perform, record, mix, and produce the entire project himself on-site.

The creation process marked a first for the award-winning artist, infusing an unprecedented level of spontaneity and in-the-moment rawness into each track as it was conceived, shaped, and captured within the same time and space – mirroring the moment of inspiration with unmatched immediacy. The result is a haunting and evocative collection of songs that seamlessly intertwine to capture a moment suspended in time, filtered through the stillness and echoes of the desolate surroundings in which they were created.

Bingham is currently gearing up for a series of festival appearances including Born and Raised Festival on September 15th, and Bourbon & Beyond on September 17th. He is also set to return to the set of Yellowstone to conclude the remainder of Season 5. He most recently performed at Montana’s Under The Big Sky.