WATCH: Life On Eris’ Video “Stonewall”

Husband-wife duo Life On Eris, comprised of Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver, are bringing their EP title track “Stonewall” to life with the release of their music video today. (Watch above)

“We wanted to strip away anything glamorous from the visuals and focus on the rawness and the realness of these two people, isolated from one another while occupying the same space,” shares Carmack.

“The song is about two people finding a place where they can start listening to one another,” Slaver adds. “It can be painful, but it must be done to make progress.”

Filmed inside an empty house sans all personal belongings, the desolate location echoes the emptiness felt in “Stonewall.” With no surrounding distractions, Carmack and Slaver portray a couple who are forced to be face-to-face and confront the issues of their relationship head-on. The haunting harmonies and mournful violin soundtrack their tug-of-war of emotions, as the bare walls feel like they’re closing in. The “Stonewall” music video was directed by Scott Kelley with GRO Productions.

Named as a nod to both the combination of their first names and to the dwarf planet Eris – termed for the Greek goddess of strife and discord – Life On Eris, a 5-track EP finds inspiration in harmony, but also in the complications and complexities of marriage. Carmack and Slaver wrote every together, in addition to self-producing the entire EP. The musicians also played nearly every instrument heard throughout including guitar, keyboard, and violin – with the exception of Shawn Pelton on drums – as they defied genre norms and fused influences from Pop, Americana, Classical, and even Hip-Hop.

Tonight (10/30), Life On Eris will perform their STONEWALL EP live on their YouTube channel at 8 p.m. CST / 6 p.m. PST, directly followed by an Instagram Live chat.