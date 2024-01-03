WATCH: Leanne Pearson’s “I Do Again”

Winnipeg native and Nashville based singer-songwriter Leanne Pearson just released her latest single, “I Do Again.” (watch above) The track stands as a fresh ode to marriage and love.

The inspiration behind “I Do Again” stems from Pearson’s deeply personal journey with her husband as they navigated the tumultuous path of planning their wedding nearly four years ago. The 2020 global pandemic threw unexpected challenges their way, leading to three rescheduled weddings and finally, an adventurous Elvis-themed elopement. However, in the fall of 2023, the couple triumphantly celebrated the wedding of their dreams surrounded by friends and family.

The single serves as a testament to the unwavering love Pearson and her husband share. Despite the hurdles they faced, the couple embraced each challenge as a lesson in commitment and perseverance. Pearson humorously recounts her experience, having said “I do” not once, but three times throughout the ordeal.

“Now I got 3 rings for each time I said yes / No there ain’t nothing I’d change about it / I said it then, and I’ll say it now / I’ll take you by the hand and say I do again,” she passionately declares in the lyrics.

Rooted in her country origins, Pearson skillfully weaves a lyrical storyline into a traditionally twangy musical backdrop. Her ability to craft compelling and emotional stories through song has consistently earned her recognition, with Top 50 and multiple Top 100 songs at Canadian Country Radio. “I Do Again” once again places Pearson’s songwriting expertise in the spotlight, showcasing her talent, creativity, and passion for both music and her husband.

Pearson’s musical journey extends beyond the realm of country music, as evidenced by her feature on the HGTV show Property Brothers. The episode documents Pearson and her husband Jordan’s experience buying and renovating their first Nashville home, providing fans with a glimpse into the couple’s life beyond the stage.

Pearson’s album “Pull It Off” won Album of The Year at the 2019 Manitoba Country Music Awards and in 2018 she won Female Artist of The Year. Keep your eye on this girl.