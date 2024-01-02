John Michael Montgomery Announces Retirement

With an illustrious career spanning thirty-plus years encompassing sales of more than 16 million albums, 36 radio singles and numerous hits, including seven No. 1’s, Country music 90’s superstar John Michael Montgomery is officially announcing that he will be retiring from touring by the end of 2025.

The Danville, Kentucky, Native broke the news to his fans first on his social media platforms on New Year’s Day. It’s been a great run.

“I’ll never forget the first time I stepped foot on a tour bus for my first show back in 1992, with my first single ‘Life’s A Dance’ just coming out on radio. It was so surreal to me. And of course like any new artist would, I worried about how long it would last and hoped it would not be a ‘flash in the pan’ career. So every album, every song, and every year of being able to do what I love for so many years, and for the fans who have supported me and my music, I’ve cherished those moments very deeply. So, a BIG thank you to them all! I’m not saying I’m never gonna step on stage and perform again, I still love that feeling of entertaining and the crowd cheering and singing along with my songs as much as that first show over thirty years ago, and it all started when my parents got me on stage when I was a kid. So I’m sure there will be some situations where I just need to do a show here and there because I’ll miss that too much. But I just feel the time has come to say goodbye to the road life,” says Montgomery.

Montgomery’s son, Walker Montgomery recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut. John Michael and his brother Eddie (of Montgomery Gentry) were both present on the stage of the Opry and had the pleasure of introducing Walker to the stage for his milestone night.